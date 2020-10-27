FULTON — To say that 2020 has been a challenging year is a bit of an understatement. The COVID-19 Pandemic has proved to be a life altering event. School districts are educating students through virtual learning; many employees work from home and participate in virtual meetings; people are connecting virtually with friends and family they are unable to visit; even medical appointments are taking place online. Virtual has become the new reality.
Oswego County Opportunities, the community action agency for Oswego County, is joining the virtual revolution by offering its friends, supporters and community members a new experience… OCO’s annual Giving Thanks event will be virtual.
“While this has been a difficult year, there is much to be thankful for,” said OCO Development Coordinator Dolbear. “Throughout this pandemic OCO has continued to offer our more than 50 human services programs without interruption. We want to show our appreciation to those that support our efforts and knew we needed to find an innovative way to host our Giving Thanks event. It soon became clear that virtual would be the best way to do so!”
To be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, OCO’s Giving Thanks, “Today, Tomorrow, Always” will be a virtual event that will stream live on OCO’s Events Facebook page. Giving Thanks will kick off with an introduction from guest emcee Amy Robbins of 93Q radio in Syracuse. For the next hour viewers will see a live music performance from one of Oswego’s singer/songwriters John McConnell; discover the signature dishes of some of the area’s restaurants and eateries; and learn what beverage is a perfect match for each.
“We’re thankful that these restaurants have chosen to join us for our virtual Giving Thanks,” said Dolbear. “It offers viewers a unique opportunity to meet these restaurateurs and their chefs, learn more about their menu and find out what makes their signature dish so special.”
The Giving Thanks Art Auction will also be held virtually this year. A new addition to last year’s event the Giving Thanks Art Auction will feature artwork in a variety of mediums. “Last year’s art auction was well received,” said Dolbear. “This year we have expanded the scope of the auction and will have artwork from area artisans as well as OCO employees. To date we have received donations from several Riverside Artisans members including a quilted tote bag from Kathy Fenlon; an original watercolor of the Oswego Maritime Museum by Carol Burghart and two prints from Cindy Schmidt’s popular Cranky Cat collection.”
The Giving Thanks Art Auction can be found online at https://www.32auctions.com/OCOgivingthanks2020. Photos of each item available for bid will be listed on the site as well as information about the artist and instructions on how to place a bid. The online Giving Thanks Art Auction begins Oct. 16 and continues up to the day of our Giving Thanks event on Nov. 6. Winners will be announced live during Giving Thanks. OCO is currently accepting donations of original artwork in all mediums for the auction. Donations can be made by contacting Bridget Dolbear at 315- 598-4717 ext. 1082. Deadline for submitting artwork is Oct. 16.
“This year’s Giving Thanks serves as a ‘friend-raiser,’ said Dolbear. “We want to say thank you to our donors and friends that helped make it possible for OCO to rise up and meet the challenges of providing services through the COVID-19 pandemic and welcome new friends and supporters that would like to join OCO in our effort to improve the quality of life for those we serve.”
For more information on OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks, including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
