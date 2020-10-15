FULTON — Planning committee members for Oswego County Opportunities “Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration have announced that the OCO art auction will once again be part of this year’s Giving Thanks celebration. Following last year’s successful debut the OCO art auction returns as all new online event.
“The art auction was a big hit last year and generated a lot of interest from those at the event,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “We received such positive feedback that this year we are expanding the art auction by including not only artwork from our employees but artwork donated by some of our area’s most gifted artisans.”
The auction will feature artwork from a variety of mediums, from quilting and woodcraft to painting and photography. The Giving Thanks Art Auction can be found online at https://www.32auctions.com/OCOgivingthanks2020. Photos of each item available for bid will be listed on the site as well as information about the artist and instructions on how to place a bid. The online Giving Thanks Art Auction begins Oct. 16 and continues through Nov. 6.
“We have received some amazing pieces of artwork,” said Dolbear. “The auction offers a rare opportunity to own a truly unique piece of artwork. We appreciate the donations we have received and are continuing to accept donations through Oct. 16.”
Photos of the auction items will be available for viewing on the OCO Facebook page as well as the actual auction website. Winning bidders will be announced live during OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks celebration.
With each artist donating their time, talent and artwork to OCO the proceeds from the art auction will support OCO’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
With an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of its donors, friends and employees, OCO’s “Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration will be held virtually with the event streaming live on the OCO Events Facebook page from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
OCO’s virtual “Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration will feature Emcee Amy Robbins of 93Q Radio in Syracuse, and include live performances by local singer/songwriter John McConnell, and appearances from several local restaurants showcasing their signature dishes along with representatives from Eagle Beverage highlighting the perfect beverage to enhance each dish.
For more information on OCO’s virtual “Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always”, including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.