FULTON — One of Central New York’s premier singer/songwriter John McConnell will be the featured performer during Oswego County Opportunities virtual Giving Thanks celebration.
Known for his finger-style guitar playing, McConnell’s unique brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. McConnell has performed professionally since 2003 and has played thousands of shows from Upstate NY to New York City, Los Angeles and other spots along the way. On Friday, Nov. 6 he will provide the entertainment for OCO’s Giving Thanks “Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration.
With an abundance of caution and concern for its friends, supporters and community members this year’s OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, presented by G & C Foods, will offer a new virtual experience. Giving Thanks will stream from 5-6 p.m. on the OCO Events Facebook page. Viewers will see local restaurant’s signature dishes while food pairing experts from Eagle Beverage share insight on the perfect beverage to enhance each dish.
Throughout the event McConnell will perform a number of tunes from his vast repertoire. A two time Syracuse Area Music Award nominee, McConnell is a board member and program director for The Oswego Music Hall (Ontario Center for Performing Arts). Since the COVID-19 shutdown McConnell is performing live on his Facebook page, JohnnyMcTunes, Tuesday evenings beginning at 7:30 p.m.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to partner with an organization that greatly benefits our community,” said McConnell. “Both OCO and the services they provide are integral in helping to create positive change within our region. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this event!”
“We’re pleased to have John join us for our Giving Thanks celebration,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “His performances will bring some added excitement to our virtual event.”
Presented by G & C Foods, this year’s Giving Thanks serves as a ‘friend-raiser’ as OCO thanks its donors and friends that helped make it possible for the agency to rise up and meet the challenges of providing services through the COVID-19 pandemic and welcome new friends and supporters that would like to join OCO in its effort to improve the quality of life for those they serve. All donations, as well as proceeds from the Giving Thanks art auction, will benefit OCO’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
For more information on OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks celebration, including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
For more information on John McConnell, and how to access his music, visit facebook.com/JohnnyMcTunes.
