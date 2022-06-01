Oswego County Tourism hosts the ‘Great Family Adventure’ show

OSWEGO COUNTY – Landmarks and attractions throughout Oswego County will be featured in an upcoming episode of the “Great Family Adventure.” The four-member Troutman-Jackson family, along with two videographers, spent eight days hiking, fishing, kayaking, camping, and exploring the area to feature Oswego County on their program. The Oswego Fire Department assisted the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to transport the crew out to the West Pierhead Lighthouse for an evening tour. The air date for the program has not been determined but will be announced when scheduled.
