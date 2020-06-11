Oswego County Youth Bureau will hold day-camp program this summer at Camp Hollis

OSWEGO — The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will operate Camp Hollis as a children’s day camp this summer. There will be no overnight camp sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Plans are in place to proceed with the Camp Hollis day camp program under the guidelines authorized by New York state. Additional safety measures will be put into place such as daily temperature checks and smaller group sizes. Masks will be available to campers when social distancing cannot be practiced.
The day camp program is open to campers age six to 12 and is offered weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The weekly rate is a flat fee of $100/camper. An extended camp option is available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. for an additional $25/week.
Children in day camp will participate in traditional summer camp activities including swimming, nature hikes, games, sports, arts and crafts, and more activities. Lunch and snack will be provided to campers daily at no additional cost. Breakfast will be provided to children signed up for extended day camp.
County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup said that making Camp Hollis services available to Oswego County children and families this summer has been a priority for the Legislature and for the County Parks and Recreation Division. The camp is owned by Oswego County and overlooks the Lake Ontario shoreline in the town of Oswego.
Scholarships are available through the Friends of Camp Hollis for families with financial hardships.
Application forms and rental information for Camp Hollis can be found at youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/hollis. Instructions are posted on the website for sign up and online payments. Call 315-349-3451 or email Zach.Grulich@oswegocounty.com for more information.
