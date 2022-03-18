Oswego environmentalists presenting a festival on climate change

OSWEGO – Interesting how things come to be, how they grow from one thing often into another, evolving, adapting, quite organic really. Quite environmental.
Richard Faith has created and nurtured an environmental life over the years in an environment of charity, good works, and good people. This 62-year-old South Boston “Southie” transplant, an Oswegonian now for many years, has created himself a wide-ranging, connected life that is now making for an environment in which his environmental dream can come true. Perhaps it’s been life itself that’s led him from one interesting person to another, perhaps it’s just serendipity, but Richard Faith not only knows people, he knows people who know people, and from there he’s found himself in a formidable network of doers, movers, and shakers that he’s now primed to make his Mother Nature’s Festival, created to turn global warming and climate change around, happen here this spring and fall for the first of what he hopes will be many, worldwide events.
His list of musical connections is impressive, to say the least, and he intends to leverage those into concerts to raise money that his 501(c)(3) non-profit, Mother Nature Festival Live, Inc. will donate to environmental scientists at colleges and universities across New York state, funding their work and research on reducing carbon and improving the world. He’s already approached 23 scientists at New York schools offering environmental studies as part of their curriculum. One of them, David Dunn, is a professor at SUNY Oswego and is on Mother Nature Festival’s board.
“What it actually is,” Faith said, “is a combination of taking Mother Nature and try to help her as much as we can by putting on musical events to raise money, combining both our love of Mother Nature and our love of music.”
That music will kick off the festival April 30 at Curtis Manor headlining The Great American Robber Barons coming in from San Francisco and led by Diana Mangano, former lead singer with Jefferson Starship, and Keith Dion, former member of The Noel Redding Band of The Jimi Hendrix Experience fame. Also performing will be frequent Harborfest band Frostbit Blue. All those involved are donating their time, so the money raised goes to the cause.
Tickets, both individual and for corporate tables, are available at www.eventbrite.com.
“We intend to have concerts all over the world,” Faith said. “I believe we will amass an army of college kids to do what’s necessary to help draw down carbon or improve the planet, and we’ll provide the funds. Concerts draw incredible money when you have a good band.”
But concerts are only half of the plan. The April 30 musical event will be followed by an environmental conference to be held at the Lake Ontario Conference Center on Sept. 16 and 17 featuring talks by environmental experts. One of them is “going to talk about hydrogen and how close we are to having hydrogen cars,” Faith said. “We’re talking really close, not 30 years from now. And when he comes and talks about who’s behind it, there’s going to be a gasp in the room.”
That 30-year reference coincides with Faith’s view that the world can’t wait until 2050 for serious climate change measures. Faith believes that is too late.
“We are in dire, dire need for the planet to get together,” Faith said. “We’ve got to do something, or we’re in trouble. I have a daughter, 25, and before she reaches my age, the planet could have gone to hell by then.”
He’s looking at new ways of bringing about that change, ways such as encouraging carbon farms that will draw down carbon by planting wheat, barley, radishes, or even new grasses, some growing three feet high, developed to draw down large amounts of carbon.
“If we could get millions of acres to draw down carbon,” he said, “not just in the United States but all around the world, I think we could do some damage.”
He’s urging people to buy electric cars and hydrogen cars when they come out.
“If people really take this seriously,” he said, “and if we could make them prevalent over all of our gasoline-fueled vehicles, we really can do some good. I believe we can start penetrating the atmosphere and start to reflect back out. We start doing that, we’ll start getting weather, normal weather patterns and seasons again.”
Mother Nature’s website, www.MotherNatureFestival.live includes a link to 48 Ways To Help Stop Global Warming-PDF. One recommendation is to “remove your lawn.” I asked Faith about that one.
It’s not actually the lawn that’s the problem, Faith said, “it’s the things you use to keep it green, the chemicals and nitrates that run off into the water sources. Like look what’s happening in Florida where the manatees are. There’s so much farm area out there, and they’re using nitrates, and that runoff is killing the food supply for these manatees. Last year alone, over 1,000 manatees starved to death.”
Faith’s view of environment, though, extends beyond climate change and global warming. It includes our social environment, and in that vein, he also intends to fund social progress, working to end some of the planet’s social ills, such as “drug abuse, juvenile delinquency, prostitution, corruption, human trafficking,…etc. Those things contribute to poor environments,” Faith said.
That’s a tall order, and Faith intends to approach it “by bringing in the right people who know. There are already so many agencies out there that are dealing with these issues,” he said, “and we can help fund them properly so they can deal with them. We’re not going to reinvent the wheel. We just want to enhance the vehicle that they’re traveling in.”
Someone who’s enhancing Faith’s vehicle for change is George Broadwell Jr., another one of those people who came into Faith’s circle almost as serendipity would have it.
“I lucked out meeting George,” Faith said.
“Rich and I have been friends for a few years,” Broadwell said, “and we’ve been talking about this for a couple years. Once things with COVID started clearing up, we started getting the snowball rolling again, and we’re looking forward to this first, April 30th, event. Rich and Gary (Revel, another of Faith’s musical, Hollywood, and publishing connections), they’re the visionaries. I’m just a guy who’s probably helped out with thousands of events in the past. The main thing is just getting people excited about what we’re doing. It’s something that I’m proud to be part of.
“We’re looking to basically sell out Curtis Manor and raise a lot of money for that initial event. And then in September, we’re going to have a two-day conference at the Lake Ontario Conference Center. The kickoff event is a fund-raiser, getting people excited about everything. But the conference will feature more speakers and people who are educated in their certain field, experts in their fields, who will talk about what needs to be done now.”
Gary Revel is Faith’s publisher.
“He was in Hollywood for 30-plus years making movies, television, radio,” Faith said. “He’s a preacher in Texas.”
Revel came up here one year for Faith’s annual Thanksgiving at the Little Sodus Inn, a benefit he’s been part of for 17 years. All the money raised goes to the Food Bank.
Revel was fascinated and rather astounded upon seeing Lake Ontario having never seen the Great Lakes.
“He said he’d never seen this much fresh water in one place” Faith recounted. “He’s been environmentally-conscious since the 1970s and felt this would be the perfect place to launch Mother Nature Festivals.”
And so Faith’s writing and good works brought Revel here, who along with George Broadwell Jr. and their connections are making the Mother Nature Festival happen. It’s all sort of a serendipitous circle.
Among Faith’s many writings are a number of children’s and environmental works. ‘Bee Scared,’ about the environmental threat to bees, is one of his most recent. He and Broadwell will be reading it to children at Leighton Elementary on March 23. Another is ‘Megamerse,’ the story of a fictional environmental superhero. A Hollywood screenwriter may be making that one into two movies and a television series.
“It’s so great to bring kids into the world of reading,” Faith said. “I jump at any chance I can get.”
And so the world of Richard Faith goes on and on, doing those good works, finding those good people, and making good things happen.
If you’d like to be part of that good thing he and George Broadwell are working on now, the Mother Nature Festival, either as a sponsor or as help in any way, feel free to email Richard Faith at papafaith2001@yahoo.com and/or George Broadwell, Jr. at gsb@bhgmail.com.
Financial donations are always welcome. Just click the “Donate” button near the top of the website at www.MotherNatureFestival.live.
