Oswego Festival Chorus begins rehearsals

OSWEGO - The Oswego Festival Chorus will begin rehearsals for their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 in the choral rehearsal room in Tyler Hall at SUNY Oswego. Rehearsals will be every Monday 7-9 p.m.
This year the chorus will perform excerpts from Saint-Saens Oratorio de Noel, Opus 12 (Christmas Oratorio} on Dec. 3 at St. Mary’s.
Oswego Festival Chorus which is directed by Mihoko Tsutsumi, a member of the music faculty at SUNY Oswego, is comprised of students and members of the community.
There is a registration fee of $30.
No audition is necessary just a love for singing choral music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.