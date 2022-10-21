OSWEGO – That the skateboard rebels of yesteryear should become the law-abiding athletes of today should come as no surprise here. Oswego has a history of rebels rising.
And so, Saturday, Oct. 15th’s grand opening of the city’s new $500,000, eight-thousand square foot skatepark had not only an air of celebration about it but also an undeniable air of vindication. The skateboard rebels who’d asked and asked for a public skatepark for years and years, who for so long had been chased off the sidewalks of Oswego but had nowhere else to legally go, finally have that place, and quite a place it is.
It is big, long and wide, in a very appropriate setting with a beautiful view of the river and the industrial-grunge look of the underside of the pedestrian bridge crossing that river, on the east side of town, behind and a little south of Simeon Dewitt apartments on East First Street between Bridge and Utica streets.
Oswego partnered with Pillar SkateParks, owned by Oswego native Brad Siedlecki, to design and construct the park. The park features several ramps, a half pipe, railings, and platforms that provide a lot of space capable of accommodating a lot of skaters and bicyclists. And a lot of skaters and bicyclists were there, including a few professionals, to initiate the concrete, try out their skills, and show the large crowd what they can do.
Local business owner, Johnny Hill of J&J Skate Shop addressing the crowd on that bright and crisp fall day captured the mood well in saying, “we are so grateful for the addition of a skatepark to the city of Oswego! After generations of skaters, bikers, and scooter riders requested a park built to last and free to the public, it is finally here. We look forward to serving our hometown and helping everyone gear up for a perfect ride.”
Siedlecki, owner of Pillar SkateParks reiterated some of that emotion, saying, “it was an honor to come back to my hometown to work with Mayor Barlow to produce a long over-do skate park for this community. Skateboarding in not a crime!”
Mayor William Barlow added, “The Oswego Skatepark turned out better than we ever could’ve imagined thanks to the great work by the Oswego Department of Public Works, Pillar SkateParks, and Artisan Skateparks. The new facility gives the youth in our community another fun place and opportunity to spend time outdoors and adds to the list of new public amenities here in Oswego. The quality of the park and the waterfront property along the river makes this a premier skatepark in the Central New York area, and I expect it to attract families from around the area to our community.”
Fourth Ward Common Councilor Shawn Walker thanked the mayor and the Common Council, adding, “we have an awesome new skatepark for the kids in our community to enjoy right here in the fourth ward. The location is perfect, and I expect the park to be a great success.”
Also of note are the very well done murals at the entrance to the park by local artist Russell Mason.
The skatepark will be open and free to the public April through November. The building next to the skate park will become a bathroom facility to serve the park next spring.
