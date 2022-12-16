OSWEGO - The Oswego Harborfest committee’s planning for the 34th annual event is well underway and as always it is important for the community to be a part of the celebration.
This year they are reaching out to see if the artistic community in general would like to be involved.
Submissions will be accepted from anyone who would like to have their art considered to be the poster for the 2023 Oswego Harborfest celebration.
The design of the festival is always much anticipated and hopefully the opportunity to be involved in Oswego Harborfest will provide additional quality submissions for the 2023 year event.
It is expected that the committee will make its final decision for the 2023 design by early February.
Anyone wishing to submit their design should send it to, Oswego Harborfest, 41 Lake St., Oswego N.Y. 13126 by Jan. 9, 2023 or the work can be dropped off at the office (Mondays/Tuesdays).
Oswego Harborfest is one of the largest continuing free music festivals in the United States and is supported by Central New York corporations, businesses, and individuals.
