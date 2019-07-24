Oswego Health to lead Harborfest Children’s Parade; offer activities at Franklin Square

OSWEGO - Oswego Health, a long-time children’s parade sponsor, will once again lead Oswego Harborfest’s Children’s Parade on Friday, July 26 and offer free games and activities for children once the parade arrives at its destination, Franklin Square.
Partnering this year with Oswego Health to offer activities at the park are the Oswego YMCA, the Oswego County Health Department, the Oswego County Traffic Safety Council and Cooperative Extension of Oswego County.
The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at Breitbeck Park and will proceed along West Fifth Street to Franklin Square/West Park. Along the route, members of the health system’s Sun Patrol will hand out small bottles of sunscreen. This initiative was undertaken nearly 35 years ago after staff from Oswego Hospital’s emergency room noted that many young children were seeking treatment for severe sunburn during Harborfest.
Once the parade arrives at Franklin Square, there will be Wizard of Oz themed healthy highway stations. Children, who stop at each station and take part in a designated activity, will be eligible to win a free pedometer, while supplies last.
Oswego Health will also offer an obstacle course using gym equipment from the Oswego YMCA, as well as several free games, all a part of the health system’s efforts to promote healthy kids.
For the convenience for breast-feeding mothers, Oswego Health will staff a specially-designed tent, where women can privately breastfeed their baby.
In addition, the Oswego Health system also supports Harborfest by providing the necessary medical supplies used throughout the weekend by the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT). Local EMTs will have first aid comfort stations located at the various parks and venues being used during the weekend celebration.
