OSWEGO — A recent graduate from Oswego City School District will perform a virtual duet with a Broadway star during a free online concert through SUNY Oswego at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Rachel Leotta, who graduated from Oswego High School (OHS) in 2017 and starred in several OHS Musical and Drama Club roles while earning a number of accolades, will perform with Broadway star and recording artist Mandy Gonzalez, the college announced.
“Always eager to participate in anything and everything theatre-related, Rachel was a hard-working student in high school who also excelled in music classes where she was a member of Chamber Singers,” said OHS vocal music teacher Robert Dumas. “Rachel was selected for participation in NYSSMA’s Conference All-State Mixed Chorus in December of 2015 - this is a very high honor!”
A SUNY Oswego senior, Leotta will be featured during a duet as part of the concert during the college’s annual Artswego Performing Arts Series and the ALANA (African, Latino, Asian and Latin American) Student Leadership Conference.
Leotta led the OHS cast of “Anything Goes” in the role of Reno Sweeney. Other notable roles included the title character in “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax” her freshman year, Berthe, the grandmother, in “Pippin” as a sophomore and the spunky reporter Gloria in “Damn Yankees” during her junior year.
Other roles included Jo March in “Little Women,” Reggie Tasker in “The Bad Seed,” and the First Witch in “Macbeth.” Rachel won the “Rising Star Award” in 2015 for her portrayal of Berthe in “Pippin” during the inaugural season of the Syracuse High School Theatre Awards.
Gonzalez currently plays Angelica Schuyler in Broadway’s critically acclaimed musical “Hamilton” and previously played Elphaba in “Wicked” and originated the role of Nina Rosario in “In The Heights.” She also released a solo album entitled “Fearless” in 2017.
Tuesday’s special virtual performance, an exclusive concert as part of the Artswego series, is titled “More Than Fearless.” To make a reservation for the free virtual performance, visit tickets.oswego.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.