Oswego Holiday initiatives

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown Holiday Tree lighting on Nov. 26.

“The holiday season is a special time here in the City of Oswego and we have developed a package of events and special initiatives to really focus on bringing more spirit and excitement to our community this year. This holiday season will be the first “normal” season following the pandemic, so we hope these programs and events really make a positive impact on restoring the traditional local holiday spirit,” said Mayor Barlow.

