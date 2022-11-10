Oswego Holiday initiatives

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will host several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown businesses, offer youth activities, and drum up the holiday spirit. The announcement includes the recently announced downtown Holiday Tree lighting on Nov. 26.
“The holiday season is a special time here in the City of Oswego and we have developed a package of events and special initiatives to really focus on bringing more spirit and excitement to our community this year. This holiday season will be the first “normal” season following the pandemic, so we hope these programs and events really make a positive impact on restoring the traditional local holiday spirit,” said Mayor Barlow.
Upcoming City of Oswego Holiday Programs and Events
Holiday Coloring Contest – The Oswego Youth Bureau hosts a coloring contest that has been distributed to local students in grades pre-K through sixth in the Oswego City School District. Entries were due on Nov. 10 and winners will be announced at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Holiday Open House - Nov. 13 – noon to 5 p.m., small business holiday open house- kick off to the holiday shopping season with local businesses inviting patrons to check out holiday specials
Holiday History Shoppe Opens - Nov. 26 - The City of Oswego Downtown Visitor’s Center at 201 W. First St. will convert to a history shoppe open Thursdays-Saturdays noon-7 p.m. showing local history “featuring local historical societies and several non-profit organizations”
Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 – Many businesses and restaurants throughout the Oswego community will offer specials and deals on merchandise and store items
City of Oswego Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration – Nov. 26 – Celebrate outside City Hall from 3-6 p.m. with fun, festive activities, a visit from Santa, a live stage show, the 6 p.m. tree lighting, with fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.
Santa Slow Roll - Dec. 2 and 3 – The Oswego Youth Bureau along with the Oswego Fire Department will again host the popular Santa Slow Roll as Santa cruises on a fire truck through Oswego neighborhoods. Santa will visit the east side of the city on Friday evening (Dec. 2) and the west side on Saturday evening (Dec. 3). The slow roll begins at dusk. Monitor the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page for the route the morning of the event.
Late Night Shopping - Dec. 16 - Participating Oswego small businesses will be open until 11 p.m. to accommodate late night shoppers.
Santa Polar Express - Dec. 18 – The Oswego Youth Bureau will host Santa’s Polar Express Train. Similar to the Santa Slow Roll, Santa will travel the polar express throughout the city during the day with a start time 3 p.m. Monitor the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page for the route the day of the event.
Home for the Holidays Raffle -Shop at participating downtown small businesses between Dec. 3 and Dec. 11 and people will automatically enter a raffle for a giant gift basket of local business goodies and gift certificates.
