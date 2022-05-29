Oswego Industries’ 16th Annual Golf Tournament accepting team registrations

FULTON - Oswego Industries is accepting team registrations for its 16th Annual Golf Tournament, presented in part by HealthWay, until May 27. Individual golfers can sign up for $75, and a foursome is $300. Golfers are encouraged to sign up quickly to avoid being waitlisted. The tournament will be held at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 11.
Oswego Industries empowers people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing, and each year’s golf tournament provides vital funding to support this mission. “This year’s proceeds will be used in part to replace aging Hoyer lifts and other assistive equipment,” said Darcy Antonucci, Director of Administration and head of the Golf Committee at Oswego Industries. “Golfers who participate in our tournament have a chance to win great prizes while also making a huge impact on the community members we support every day.”
Aside from prizes provided for tournament winners, players will also have the opportunity to participate in a hole-in-one contest for a $25,000 cash prize, sponsored by UKG. Other on-course contests will include Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive, and the tournament’s signature Accessibility Challenge on the putting green. After the tournament, participants will be able to eat a chicken barbecue dinner from Kristen’s Kitchen, sponsored by The Bonadio Group. Other sponsors include Port City Copy Center, Compass Federal Credit Union, and Ferrara Fiorenza Law Firm.
For non-golfers looking to support the tournament, a 50/50 will be drawn just after the tournament and broadcast on social media. Tickets are available now for $10 by calling Eric Morris at 315-598-3108, ext. 312. The 50/50 pot in 2021 was $4,000. Raffle holders do not need to be present at the tournament to win.
Sponsorship opportunities for area businesses are also filling up fast. Tee signs may be sponsored in memory of a loved one for $100. Registrations are available online at bit.ly/oi-16th-golf-22 or can be mailed upon request by calling Darcy Antonucci at 315-412-1858.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
