Oswego Industries hosting OI Inclusive 5K kick-off event at The Brass Lantern

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc. (OI), a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, will host an Irish kick-off on St. Patrick’s Day for the inaugural OI Inclusive 5K from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on March 17 at the Brass Lantern Bar & Grill in Fulton to support Oswego Industries. Sign up for the 5K, drink green beer and enjoy OI-themed menu items, and participate in a 50/50 and other raffles.
The event is to support the OI Inclusive 5K, a road race celebrating people of all abilities. The race is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 28 at Oswego Industries in Fulton. Runners of all ages, levels, and abilities are encouraged to participate.
Proceeds from both the kick-off event and the race will support Oswego Industries in its mission to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities through providing person-centered supports and programs.
Community members can learn more about the race and register online at bit.ly/oi-5k-328. Registration includes a long-sleeve performance T-shirt and finisher medal. Registered race participants are also encouraged to come to the kick-off event at the Brass Lantern to show their support.
“The Brass Lantern is a valuable community partner as we launch the OI Inclusive 5K,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate for Oswego industries. “Join us for a good time in support of a great cause!”
Other area businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, including in-kind donations, can contact Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108 or via email at rfrisch@oswegoind.org.
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
