Oswego Industries hosting “Show Your Sweet Side” curb-side fundraiser on Feb. 12

FULTON - Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is offering cheesecake and chocolate-covered strawberries to kick off Valentine’s Day weekend. The “Show Your Sweet Side” curb-side dessert fundraiser will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.
The Sweetie Pie Package costs $10 and includes two slices of cheesecake (multiple flavors available), and the Sweetheart Package costs $15 and includes two slices of cheesecake and two chocolate-covered strawberries. People can order tickets online at bit.ly/oi-sweet-side or by mailing a check to Oswego Industries c/o Rebekkah Frisch, 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY 13069 - with the number of each package they would like. Pre-orders are strongly encouraged.
“The proceeds will help fund important services that keep people with disabilities independent, while you get to enjoy a delicious dessert,” said Frisch, marketing and communications associate at Oswego Industries. “What a great way to show your loved ones you care!”
Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.
