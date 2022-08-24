Oswego lighthouse boat tour schedule extended

Boat tours being offered to the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September.

The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.