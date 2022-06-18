Oswego Lighthouse boat tours begin this weekend

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will offer boat tours to the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2 with expanded days in July and August.
Tours start at noon and run on the half hour till 4 p.m. Reservations are required. Tours are weather dependent but check with the museum as Oswego weather can be fair when other areas are not.
Interested visitors can visit the website under Oswego Lighthouse boat tours read more link or call the museum office 315-342-0480 and click on guest services.
For other museum activities, contact the museum at 315-342-0480, through the website at: www.hlwmm.org, or through social media at facebook.com/hlwmm and facebook.com/oswegolh.
