Oswego Lions Club presents 23rd Annual Comedy Night

OSWEGO - The Oswego Lions Club presents “Roar with Laughter” staring headliner Kevin McCaffrey and Robert Dean as opener, Friday, Jan. 24 at The American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St. in Oswego. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m.
Presale tickets can be purchased prior to the show at Northern Optics Family Eye Care on 357 W. First St., Oswego for $15 or at the door for $20. The show sells out quick so get tickets early. Reserved tables of eight are also available.
Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or a reserved table of eight, or if people are looking for more information about the show, contact Michelle Higgins at 315-532-1371, or visit the Lions Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oswegolionsclub.
