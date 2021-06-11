OSWEGO — The Oswego Lions Club with host the Ninth Annual River’s Edge “handmade” Craft Show on Sunday, June 13. The event will take place at Breitbeck Park, on the West Side of Oswego, where the Oswego River and Lake Ontario meet.
Hours for the craft show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year some slight changes had to be made due to the health and safety regulations brought on by the pandemic, but they are doing their best to make this event safe for everyone. Everyone that attends, should wear a mask according to the guidelines and try and be courteous of others and social distance.
This year the children’s area will feature The Bookmobile, karate demonstrations by Performance Fitness, finger printing by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department and the Oswego City Police Department, The Oswego Fire Department and their dogs, face painting and much more.
They are expecting many of the same vendors and also have many new crafters added to the mix. With over 60 vendors, people will find crafts including wood works, jewelry, quilting, soaps, jams and jellies, candles, pet treats and much more. Along with the crafts there will once again be wine tasting from some New York state wineries such as Lakeland Winery, Thousand Islands Winery and Awestruck ciders.
Musical entertainment sponsored by “The Compass Federal Credit Union” will be the sounds of Double V’s and there will be more food vendors.
The following are sponsors of the craft show: Compass Federal Credit Union, Priority Rentals, Burritt’s Chevrolet, Burke’s Home Center, Ken’s Body Shop, Murphy’s Automotive Solutions, Nelson’s Funeral Home, State Farm insurance – Chris Nelson, Harbor Interiors, Harbor eye Associates, State Farm – Ray Haynes, Novelis, Raby’s and Warner Physical Therapy.
If people would like more information on the River’s Edge Craft Show sponsored by The Oswego Lions Club, contact Chris Pelton at 315-529-6414 or Becky O’Kane at 315-591-2495 or visit the Facebook page at Oswego Lions Rivers Edge Craft Show.
