SYRACUSE - H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego, is among the partners sponsoring a new maritime heritage exhibit featuring recreational boats spanning the decades since 1913 in a dry-land marina setting. The museum joined with the Great New York State Fair, New York Sea Grant, and the Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York to develop the exhibit with several contributing partners.
H. Lee White Maritime Museum curator Michael Pittavino is the lead designer of the exhibit that also includes current-model boats representing modern hull and propulsion design; historic lighthouses and shipwrecks information, special days with boating and aquatic science experts, and On-the-State-Fair-pond skiff rowing opportunities. All this is part of the new Great New York State Fair Maritime Heritage showcase at the event in Syracuse.
“This ‘Cruising through the Ages” exhibit explores the rise of recreational boating in 20th-century America with a special emphasis on New York state’s contributions to the boating industry and features boats with strong ties to New York’s maritime heritage,” said Pittavino.
Visitors will tour the exhibit on an elevated dock through a multi-slip, land-based mini-marina in the NY Experience area of the NYS Fairgrounds. The boats on site will represent more than a century of recreational boating styles and equipment.
“New York Sea Grant is excited to be working with maritime history, recreational boating, and boating safety partners from across New York state to represent more than 100 years of boating development and provide fair visitors the opportunity to ask experts about boating, water safety, water quality, and aquatic science technology,” said David G. White II, a coastal recreation and tourism and boating safety specialist with New York Sea Grant, Oswego.
“This year’s maritime heritage exhibit at the Great New York State Fair will inspire visitors to take advantage of all the great water resources we have in New York state and to become informed stewards of those waters,” said New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner.
New York state’s premier maritime history museums providing vintage boats and engines for the exhibit include The Antique Boat Museum, Clayton; Finger Lakes Boating Museum, Hammondsport; and H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego.
The family of the late Robert H. Wood, a World War II veteran and career educator in New York state, who organized summer boater safety training on Otisco Lake, has donated his 1967 Playmate runabout at the fair as the New York Sea Grant Discover Clean and Safe Boating education vessel for 2019.
A boat once owned by country music star Alan Jackson is also part of the new exhibit. Contemporary boats from industry partners with locations statewide include electric, propane-powered, stern drive, and outboard models, and a sailboat.
A mini-NYS Fair Maritime Museum will highlight New York state’s historic lighthouses and “Waters of War” history and include a “History of Sturgeon in NY” display from the Cornell Biological Field Station.
A “mini-marina office” will provide a look at the history of boat engines provided by the Finger Lakes Boating Museum; “Clean, Drain, Dry” and safe boating information from New York Sea Grant; and historic NY shipwrecks interpretive panels.
Special demonstration days at the exhibit are as follow:
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Ask the Expert Boating Days: Life jacket and emergency flare demonstrations and Q and A with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary personnel.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Ask the Expert Water Technology Day: Great Lakes Research Consortium (GLRC) and New York Sea Grant demonstrations include remotely-operated aquatic research vessels and aerial drones. A GLRC remote data-sensing buoy will be in the State Fair pond transmitting data to the mini-marina exhibit.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Ask the Expert Water Quality Day: Ask Great Lakes Research Consortium and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry faculty your questions about water quality issues and concerns.
• On Aug. 23, 26, 29 and 30, the Great New York State Fair and The Antique Boat Museum will offer free “On the State Fair Pond Skill Rowing” opportunities; life jackets will be provided. Stop by the pond in the NY Experience area of the fairgrounds for details.
To learn more about New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit www.nyseagrant.org. For more information on the Great New York State Fair, visit www.nysfair.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.