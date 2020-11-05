Oswego Music Hall presents Loren and LJ Barrigar for a free virtual concert Nov. 7

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego Music Hall will broadcast its first concert since the shutdown, featuring Loren Barrigar and his son, LJ. This free, virtual concert will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Teaming up with his son LJ, this is Loren’s first time back to the Music Hall since his accident affecting his left hand. Visit www.oswegomusichall.org for the link to join the concert.
Loren started playing guitar when he was only four years old, and by the time he was six, played the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” in front of thousands of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He went on to study with Jimmy Atkins (Chet’s brother) which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas. Since settling down in Central New York, he has been a studio musician.
Loren’s finely-honed songwriting skills have launched his melodies on NBC’s -1 rated show “ER”, “The Young and The Restless” and on a Christmas CD with BB King and Patti Labelle. He has performed with some of the best acoustic players in the world including Stephen Bennett, Richard Smith, John Knowles, Muriel Anderson and Loren’s friend and mentor Tommy Emmanuel, the Australian guitar sensation. He has also recorded with Multiple Grammy winner and legendary producer Lloyd Maines.
In 2010, Loren made a guest appearance at The Chet Atkins Appreciation Society {CAAS} in Nashville with his pal from New Zealand, Mark Mazengarb. His solo concerts include favorite songs from seven decades, as well as his originals all featuring guitar work and memorable vocal stylings.
For more information visit www.lorenbarrigar.com/ or view a video at https://youtu.be/8-lMloP8-Uw.
Future virtual or live concert details will be posted at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or www.facebook.com/OswegoMusicHall/. For further information email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. It is part of a network of folk and acoustic presenters serving Central New York and is one of the longest running venues of its type in the country.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Special acknowledgement to the Shineman Foundation whose funding for technical upgrades made this virtual concert possible.
