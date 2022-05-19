OSWEGO COUNTY— The Oswego Music Hall Season Finale takes place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the McCrobie Civic Center in Oswego.
CNY native, Dennis Goltermann, will kick off festivities at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and an emerging artist showcase featuring homegrown singer-songwriters Bill DeMott, Brynn Race accompanied by Jenny Lapp, Violet Burdick accompanied by Ryan Burdick, and Erik Mosher. The headliner, The Sea The Sea, will take the stage at 7 p.m.
The Sea The Sea, Chuck E. Costa and Mira Costa, is an Upstate New York based indie folk-pop duo. The group’s 2020 release, Stumbling Home, marks the duo’s third full-length album, and the duo’s first primary recording/engineering credits on one of their albums, as well as that of co-producers—teaming up with recent Grammy and Tony award winner Todd Sickafoose.
Previous releases from The Sea The Sea—Love We Are We Love (2014), In the Altogether (2016/EP), and From The Light (2018)—have been praised by outlets including NPR, American Songwriter, and No Depression, and the animated video for their song “Waiting” sparked viral interest from Buzzfeed and Pitchfork, as well as inclusion at the international TED 2015 conference. The band has garnered features across all music platforms including Apple Music “Best of the Week” and “A-List Singer/Songwriter,” gathering 20+ million streams on Spotify to-date. For further information, visit https://www.theseathesea.com or their Facebook page.
Goltermann has been involved in music since he was eight years old. His first instrument was the piano. In his early teens he was introduced to the guitar by his older brother who taught him to play. His repertoire of 400 or so songs include a batch of 60 to 70 humorous pieces including several parodies. From late 1996 until 2003 he, along with a bunch of others ran an open mic at Happy Endings in Syracuse. Nowadays he can be seen at numerous open mics including TK’s in Camillus, Lock 1 in Phoenix and the Oswego Music Hall.
DeMott is a visual artist and teacher who recently moved his creativity into the area of singing and songwriting. He is a regular at open mic nights and performs at Porchfest events. He sings a cappella covers and originals.
Race is a sophomore at Mexico Academy and Central High School and has been taking music lessons from the Gina Marie Music Studio and writing songs for five years. She’s working on releasing her first EP later this year. Her accompanist Jenny Lapp is an employee of Gina Marie Music Studio.
Burdick is a six year old from Jamesville. In 2020, a video of her singing went viral, and as a result, she appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, singing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”. Burdick began learning piano this year, and often performs with her father, Ryan Burdick of the Ruddy Well Band.
Mosher is a native of Oswego and began performing at age four as part of the choral ensemble in “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Salt City for the Performing Arts in Syracuse and continued performing musicals in both Syracuse and Oswego. At age 16, he taught himself to play guitar was awarded a music scholarship from Oswego High School. Mosher performs locally as both a solo act and with his newly formed band, The Dust Creatures.
The evening ends with a complimentary toast and musical interlude by singer-songwriter Mike Zellweger.
Zellweger was born and raised in Liverpool and has been playing guitar for about 50 years. Though not drawn to focus on any single style of playing, he has always preferred both playing and listening to instrumental guitar music.
Barbecue chicken dinner, by Kickn’ Chicken, is available for $15. There is a vegetarian option and both include salad, rolls and butter, with produce and cider donated by Ontario Orchards, dessert, and hot and cold beverages if people don’t bring their own.
Admission to the finale is free for members of the Oswego Music Hall. Non-member tickets are $15 (half price for ages 16 and under and under five free). Tickets for the show and dinner can be purchased online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ and at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego; also at the door. Membership can also be purchased online or at the door for as little as $10.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers since its inception in 1977. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through different tasks. For more information email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com or access the Music Hall website.
The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
