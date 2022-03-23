Oswego Music Hall welcomes Ceili Rain to the Main Stage March 26

OSWEGO COUNTY - Ceili Rain performs on the Main Stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, March 26.
Ceili Rain is a Celtic pop-rock group that has been together for 26 years. Leader/singer/songwriter/SAMMY Hall-of-Famer Bob Halligan Jr. has written over a thousand songs, 200 of which have been recorded and released internationally, with sales of over 30 million units and nine Gold or Platinum records, including five songs for Kathy Mattea. Ceili Rain has played some of the top venues in the country including Reliant Stadium, The RCA Dome and The Georgia Dome. They have been invited to perform at numerous Celtic and community events from the Slainte Festival to the Bethlehem Musikfest, and Irish fests in Syracuse, Cheyenne, Wy., and many more. Further information and videos are found at: www.facebook.comCeiliRain/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDemNHMqNHs.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The season continues April 9 when The Cadleys, with Mark Wahl opening, appear on the Main Stage. Visit http://www.cadleys.com/ or https://www.markwahlguitars.com/ for further information.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. In light of reduced transmission levels, they are not requiring proof of vaccination and masks are now recommended but optional. Should conditions warrant it, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Masks will be available at the door.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
