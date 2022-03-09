Oswego Music Hall welcomes Mad Agnes to the main stage March 12

OSWEGO COUNTY - Mad Agnes performs on the main stage at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, March 12.
Back from a 10-year break, Mad Agnes has reunited to bring listeners the intricate harmonies and compelling songwriting that have always been their signature. Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders have been singing and playing together for many years, performing across the U.S. and overseas. While dodging labels and mixing styles (folk, classical or Celtic) the genre-bending trio has won hearts on two continents, and individually and collectively amassed a body of work which comprises 13 CDs and a concert DVD.
Though each member is a multi-instrumentalist, this iteration sees them pared down with fewer instruments and only one microphone, around which they form and re-form, early-radio style.
Further information and videos are found at: https://madagnes.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/MadAgnesLives/.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all national stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the national stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The season continues March 18 with The Hook Songwriter Series featuring Nashua Robb, Mike Powell and John McConnell. Ceili Rain will perform on the main stage on March 26.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
