Oswego Music Hall welcomes Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway to the main stage March 25

Pictured from left are: Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway. Photo captured from artists’ website: https://deeperthantheskin.com/photos/

OSWEGO COUNTY - Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway brings the “Deeper Than The Skin” musical presentation, in song and story, to the Music Hall main stage, McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Prior to the concert, the public is invited to a “Meet & Greet” reception at 6:30 p.m.

Harris and Greenway have a unique story. Born three days apart, ancestry flowing through the same portal of history, Richmond, Va., they are on a pilgrimage together—one that began three decades ago. The racial divisions that are the reality of America started them in two different worlds, but the amazing bonds of music, respect, admiration and shared vision has brought them together as friends and colleagues.

