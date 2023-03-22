Oswego Music Hall welcomes Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway to the main stage March 25

OSWEGO COUNTY - Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway brings the “Deeper Than The Skin” musical presentation, in song and story, to the Music Hall main stage, McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Prior to the concert, the public is invited to a “Meet & Greet” reception at 6:30 p.m.
Harris and Greenway have a unique story. Born three days apart, ancestry flowing through the same portal of history, Richmond, Va., they are on a pilgrimage together—one that began three decades ago. The racial divisions that are the reality of America started them in two different worlds, but the amazing bonds of music, respect, admiration and shared vision has brought them together as friends and colleagues.
Harris is the music education director of the Living Legacy Project of the UUA, coleading tours through the hallowed Civil Rights ground of the south. He is a Woodrow Wilson Scholar and he has led hundreds of programs on race and social justice.
Greenway, one third of Brother Sun, was part of the planning committee (at Reggie’s request) of Marching in the Arc of Justice, Unitarian Universalist conference commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Selma Voting Rights Action. Together and individually, Reggie and Greg have brought the issue of race before audiences all across North America.
“Deeper Than The Skin” is an experience of singing and listening… of experiencing a connection so deep that it makes you laugh, smile, cry and reconsider what you know about our history. It brings together a remarkable journey that started 30 years ago.
Oswego has a history of being a sanctuary city for Freedom Seekers— when Oswego was a stop on the Underground Railroad and for Jewish refugees during WWII. In fact, Oswego has more known UGRR sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places than any other county in the U.S. Oswego’s story extends beyond our borders into neighboring counties (and a neighboring country!) with roots spawned in the south.
Special ruests Tim Hotchkiss, Allie Proud, Pastors Andrew and James Hinman, Ed Elsner, Dot Willsey, Audrey Hurley, and Kelly Jordal who represent the Bristol Hill Church, Starr Clark Tin Shop Museum, Gerritt Smith Estate and gift, the UGRR Consortium of NYS and the Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter Museum.
Prior to the evening’s performance, concert goers will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with the guests representing organizations dedicated to keeping the history of the region alive. They will be able to take brochures, information on future events, and purchase items for sale which support their cause.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The spring season continues with Jonathan Byrd on April 15 and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29. The season finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi and Travis Knapp.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.
The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
