Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Cadleys with special guest, Mark Wahl opening to the main stage April 9

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Cadleys will perform on the main stage with special guest, Mark Wahl opening, at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, April 9.
The Cadleys perform everything from traditional mountain ballads and bluegrass classics and innovative acoustic arrangements of favorite Beatles tunes, plus a sampling of John Cadley’s original songs. Rounding out the band is singer and guitarist Cathy Cadley, first-call veteran bassist John Dancks, a member of the Syracuse Area Music Hall of Fame, and Perry Cleaveland, one of the most in-demand mandolin players in Upstate New York.
For more information, visit www.cadleys.com.
Mark Wahl is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and luthier. He has been around the local acoustic music scene for decades and is known by many as the director of the Ontario Center for Performing Arts (the Oswego Music Hall). A graduate of the State University of New York College at Oswego, he retired from his business in design and general contracting to direct his full energies to his music, the Oswego Music Hall, and his luthierie shop where he produces and repairs fine acoustic instruments. For more information, visit https://www.markwahlguitars.com/music.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all national stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the national stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are Open mic Friday with guest host Cam Caruso leads off the weekend on April 8. Caruso is a singer, songwriter, audio engineer, and record producer from Oswego. He is a classically trained vocalist with a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego and a master’s degree from Berklee College of Music. For more info, visit www.camcarusomusic.com or www.facebook.com/camcarusomusic. The evening begins at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.
The season continues April 23 when The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio appear on the main stage. Visit https://heatherpierson.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/HeatherPiersonMusic for further information.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. In light of reduced transmission levels, they are not requiring proof of vaccination and masks are now recommended but optional. Should conditions warrant it, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Masks will be available at the door.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
