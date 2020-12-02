SYRACUSE — The Everson Museum of Art’s latest exhibition features the creations of an Oswego native whose work combines traditional painting and collage.
The exhibition, “Reconfiguration,” opened Nov. 14 and will be on view through Jan. 24. It displays 24 works by Lacey McKinney.
Born in Oswego, Ms. McKinney graduated from SUNY Oswego with a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in art. She earned her master’s degree in painting and drawing from SUNY New Paltz. She is currently a full-time faculty at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua, and lives and works in Liverpool.
Ms. McKinney has said that her studio practice is “centered on exploring embodiment, feminist theory, and how women are represented in images.”
In her portraits of women and depictions of the female body, the artist explores the power of images to construct—and subvert—identity, according to the Everson Museum.
Using sourced images from mass media and history books, as well as her own photographs, Ms. McKinney disassembles the originals into parts and then reassembles brand new images. The process of creating a new composite image allows her to explore new conceptual and compositional possibilities that inform the final work.
Like her collages, Ms. McKinney’s portrait paintings are influenced by the work of women artists. Color Field pioneer Helen Frankenthaler’s famed staining technique and feminist figurative painter Joan Semmel’s “subversion of the male gaze” inform many of Ms. McKinney’s works. Also, by merging multiple faces into one composition, Ms. McKinney makes visible the shifting nature of identity.
In a 2019 interview with Elizabeth Delaney for McColl Center for Art + Innovation McKinney explained, “As a contemporary artist, I take previously dismissed narratives and re-position them as foregrounded visual amalgamations. I am interested in expressing complexity, movement, and heterogeneous visual representations, thereby expanding convention to the benefit of all, especially those who could start to see themselves reflected more often.”
n n n
The Everson Museum of Art, 410 Harrison St., is open noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Monday through Wednesday. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for senior citizens age 65 and over. Admission is free for museum members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.