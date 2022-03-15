Oswego Opera Theater awarded $25,000 by the New York State Council on the Arts

OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater announced that they received a grant totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York state’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.
Governor Kathy Hochul has stated: “The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy; and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can to help this industry thrive once again. These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”
Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA, applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their investment for the nonprofit arts and culture sector to help renew the state’s economy and creative ecosystem. Both she and Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA, reiterate that arts and culture are crucial to the state’s health and congratulate Oswego Opera Theater.
Oswego Opera Theater will use the grant for the production of the opera, “The Golden Cage,” written in 1945 by two refugees at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in Oswego. It was last performed on New Year’s Eve of that year. Considered to be lost until recently when the score and libretto were discovered separately in two documents, each in a different country, it is now being edited by Juan Francisco LaManna, artistic director. It will be ready for performance in November 2022 in Waterman Theater on the SUNY Oswego campus.
The work has significance, not only for local audiences, but also for national and even international ones. In August, 1944, 982 refugees of the Holocaust arrived at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in Oswego at the invitation of President Roosevelt; it was his only acknowledgment of the Holocaust. In their applications, the refugees had agreed to return to their homelands at the end of World War II, but for many that was not feasible or safe, and they petitioned Congress to remain in the United States, despite immigration quotas. One way to have their situation known was to write an opera that told their story – the time they spent in concentration camps, the journey to America, and life at the shelter, which they referred to as The Golden Cage. This was where, although all their physical needs were met, the one thing they lacked was their freedom. The librettist was Miriam Sommerburg, a German artist and writer, and the composer was Charles Abeles, an Austrian pianist, composer, and conductor.
Oswego Opera Theater will present this long lost opera, which, although composed in 1945, tells a compelling story, but also reflects issues that are prevalent today – immigration, refugees, diversity, anti-Semitism, nationalism. It is also part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the refugees in 1944 to Oswego, which began in 2019, but for which certain events have been delayed due to COVID restrictions.
