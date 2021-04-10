OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater is broadcasting the live performance of “La Serva Padrona” by Pergolesi at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.
Free tickets can be reserved at https://oswegooperatheater.com/la-serva-padrona-2021/.
“La Serva Padrona,” a maid turned mistress, features a maidservant that works for an elderly bachelor. The servant, Serpina, becomes comfortable in her duties and begins to avoid her responsibilities. Serpina tells our bachelor, Uberto, that in order for her to get back to work he must do one thing, marry her. In an elaborate rouse between Serpina and Scapin, the two trick Uberto into marrying Serpina, who Uberto loved all along.
All members of the cast and orchestra are current students at SUNY Oswego. The cast of the opera is as follows:
• Angel Tyler (Serpina)
• Salvatore Sperrazza (Dr. Pandolfo)
• Alaces Sarmiento (Scapin)
The live orchestra will consist of:
• Kaitlyn Lardeo (violin)
• Emily Baker (violin)
• Sophia Moon (viola)
• Vienna McCall (cello)
For more information about the production and to reserve tickets for free, visit https://oswegooperatheater.com/la-serva-padrona-2021/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.