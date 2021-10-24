OSWEGO - Oswego Opera Theater presents “HMS Pinafore or, The Lass that loved a Sailor” on Nov. 6 and 7 in Waterman Theater on the SUNY Oswego campus.
Due to the pandemic the company was unable to offer a live performance all last year. The group carried on, however, with two live-streamed events. One was a program of solo arias and art songs called “A Night at the Opera” last November. The other was the 18th century chamber opera “La Serva Padrona” by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi,last April.
“HMS Pinafore” sets the perfect tone for the first live production. Written in 1878, the libretto by W.S. Gilbert has a hilarious plot characterized by satire on the British social class system and its institutions portrayed by larger than life characters. Overall it is a romantic comedy, full of human foibles and mistaken identities. The music by Arthur Sullivan has colorful, memorable melodies with such songs as “I’m called Little Buttercup” and “When I was a lad.” “Pinafore” was Oswego Opera Theater’s first full production back in 1979, the year of incorporation. Just four years ago in 2017, another Gilbert & Sullivan operetta “The Mikado,” was enjoyed by Oswego audiences.
Juan Francisco LaManna, artistic director of the company, will conduct the production. The singers of major roles come from NYC, Syracuse, and Oswego. Due to COVID restrictions the choral numbers will be sung by a sextet of select college vocalists.
“HMS Pinafore” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. The Saturday evening performance will also be live-streamed. For ticket information and more about the organization, visit the website at wwwoswegooperatheater.com.
