Oswego Opera Theater’s fall production of HMS Pinafore

OSWEGO - The fall production of Oswego Opera Theater will be “HMS Pinafore; or, The Lass that Loved a Sailor,” an operetta written by Gilbert & Sullivan. Juan Francisco LaManna, the company’s artistic director, will conduct the performance of artists on Nov. 6 and 7 in Waterman Theater on the SUNY Oswego campus.
Originally scheduled to be staged a year ago in November, 2020, it was cancelled due to the virus. Instead the company opted for two virtual performances last season. As the world is beginning to enter a type of normalcy, the performing arts are emerging. What better way to celebrate than to attend a performance of Gilbert and Sullivans operetta with its humorous plot full of romantic associations, character confusions, and satire on the rigid British class distinctions and institutions, especially the navy. The music of Arthur Sullivan can only be described as delightful, tuneful, and memorable.
Oswego audiences have long had a love affair with this operetta. “Pinafore” was completed in 1878 and first performed in England on May 25 of that year. It made its debut in Oswego by the Saville troupe from England on Feb. 19, 1879 at the Academy of Music, just five months after the British premiere. This was the first of the five performances in Oswego during that year. The following month, on March 24, the Pinafore Company from the Standard Theater of NYC gave a performance that was comparable to the one by the Saville troupe. Soon after, on July 9 and 10, “Pinafore” was presented by home talent - the most prominent singers in Oswego, a large chorus of 46 singers, and a good orchestra (Fred Seymour’s orchestra of Watertown).
It was reported in June that a lot of people congregated on West Bridge Street to listen to the “Pinafore” rehearsals. New and elegant costumes were showcased, and it was declared to be a grand success. The last two of the five 1879 performances were sung by Lehnen’s Juvenile Opera Company, comprised of 50 children, a grand chorus, and a full orchestra. Both played to large houses. As was typical of the 19th century, minstrel shows often did parodies of operas and classical music in general, and at least two companies did so of “Pinafore” in 1879..
“Pinafore began a craze for Gilbert & Sullivan operettas throughout the United States. Many versions were pirated; in other words, there were unauthorized editions. To avoid this from happening with their subsequent operettas, Gilbert & Sullivan trained troupes to perform their next opera, “The Pirates of Penznce,” authentically. “Pirates” was enjoyed by Oswegonians on March 1, 1880. But “Pinafore” continued to be given regularly by local groups, such as the Priory of St. Paul’s Church, in the late 19th century and well beyond, and its freshness still attracts modern audiences. When Oswego Opera Theater was founded in 1979, its first full opera was “Pinafore.” Since then it has staged other G & S operettas - “Trial by Jury” in 1981, “Pirates of Penzance” in 2001, and “The Mikado” in 2017.
In the current production, singers come from New York City, Central New York, and Oswego. The stage director will be Benjamin Spierman from New York City, who has served in that capacity for several previous operas. Due to COVID restrictions, the choral numbers will be sung by a sextet. An orchestra will be performing throughout. Oswego Opera Theater is the recipient of a Community Arts Grant from CNY Arts.
“HMS Pinafore” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. The Saturday evening performance will also be available by live-streaming. For ticket Information and more about the organization, visit the website at www.oswegooperatheater.com. Prices are: $20 for general admission, $15 for senior citizens, and $10 for students.
