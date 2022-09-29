Oswego Opera Theater to present The Golden Cage

OSWEGO - Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Waterman Theater, Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus.

It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust survivors from 18 countries who lived at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in Oswego from 1944 to 1946. The composer was Charles Abeles, an Austrian conductor, pianist, and composer, and the librettist was Miriam Sommerburg, a German artist and author. The purpose of the work was to convince authorities that the refugees could remain in the United States after World War II ended, even though they had promised on their entry applications that they would then return to their homelands. The plot is their story – life in Europe, the journey to America, and experiences at the shelter. They referred to the shelter as The Golden Cage – a place where all their physical needs were met, but where they lacked their freedom and the opportunity to get on with their lives.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.