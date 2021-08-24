OSWEGO COUNTY – Due to unprecedented high water on the Oswego River Canal and in the tributary streams that feed the Oswego River, the Oswego Paddlefest is cancelled for this year.
Mercedes Niess, Executive Director of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego, said recent weather conditions have made paddling the river too dangerous for participants, volunteers and the safety team this year. She said the Oswego River is 300 percent over its usual level.
More than 350 paddlers had registered for the event, which was originally set for July 17. When the canal was closed in July due to high waters, organizers re-scheduled to Aug. 28.
“The word Oswego in Iroquois is pronounced ‘osh-we-geh’ and translates into the ‘the pouring out place,’ and it is certainly true for this year,” said Niess. “This has been an unprecedented year for flooding throughout the Oswego River Basin. Flooding has caused dangerously high water and debris in the Oswego River. Skaneateles Lake is the highest it has been since 1973, when Hurricane Agnes hit Central New York. The Finger Lakes are high as well, and they affect the Oswego River water level in addition to Oneida and Owasco Lakes and the Mohawk River.”
Niess said those who are already registered will have the opportunity to transfer their registration to next year’s event on July 16, 2022.
“We thank our volunteers, safety teams and paddlers for their support and patience,” said Niess. “All of us look forward to a great event next July.”
Hosted by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego, Paddlefest is a non-competitive paddling event on the Oswego River Canal from Fulton to Oswego Harbor. For information on museum activities, visit https://hlwmm.org/.
For Oswego County visitor information, go to http://visitoswegocounty.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.