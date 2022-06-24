OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego Paddlefest is back. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will host the eighth annual event on Saturday, July 16. Kayakers and canoeists are encouraged to participate and view the historic Oswego River Canal by “locking through” four canal locks.
The 2022 event is sponsored by Oswego Health, a health care system with 17 locations serving communities throughout Oswego County.
Paddlers will launch from points in Fulton or Minetto. Both courses will end at the city of Oswego at the newly renovated Wright’s Landing launch on Lake Street.
The long course, geared for experienced paddlers, is approximately 13 miles and launches from Indian Point Park on State Route 481 in Fulton. Paddlers will launch for the long course between 8:30 and 10 a.m.
The short course is approximately 5.5 miles and launches from Minetto Riverview Park on State Route 48 between 8 and 10 a.m.
The full paddle trip can be up to six hours or more. Paddlers are asked to arrive at their preferred site 30 minutes ahead of launch time.
Kayakers and canoeists are welcome to participate. Unfortunately, stand up paddle boarders are excluded from the event due to NYS Canal Corporation safety restrictions. Life jackets and whistles are required.
Minors aged four to 11 years of age must be the passenger of an adult. For everyone’s safety, this event is recommended for paddlers ages 12 and older.
Space is limited to 400 paddlers. Registration is $35 and is open now. It will run through July 15 or until the event is filled. Paddlers may register online at https://paddlefest2022.cheddarup.com or on-site the morning of the event.
Transportation will be provided thanks to a grant from the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Participants must sign up for the service when they register online. A separate cost of $10 per person is required.
Advanced check-in will be from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The first 100 people to check-in on Friday will receive a goody bag.
For more information about Paddlefest and other activities, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hlwmm or website at www.hlwmm.org.
Paddlefest qualifies for the Erie Canalway Challenge. For information on how to participate by logging miles along the canal, go to www.canalwaychallenge.org.
For area accommodations and visitor information, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com or call 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).
For more information about Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org.
