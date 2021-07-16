OSWEGO — The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will host a city photo scavenger hunt starting on Aug. 6.
There will be over 50 items that participants will need photos of in order to finish the hunt and have a chance at winning prizes. This will be a week-long hunt as it will take awhile to do this. People must work in groups or pairs.
After finishing the scavenger hunt and taking all the photos, contact Jen Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 or upload photos to jlosurdo@oswegony.org. Participants will then be entered to win some prizes.
The due date is Friday, Aug. 13. Stop at the Youth Bureau, 70 Bunner St. to pick up a packet of instructions on Aug. 6. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
