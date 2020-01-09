OSWEGO - The Oswego Player’s are holding open auditions from 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 11 and 12.
The Oswego Players, Inc. welcomes all adults 18 years and older to come to the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Oswego Civic Arts Center, 20 Donahue Drive.
Auditions for Dearly Departed (comedy) and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (musical) will be held concurrently. Come read for one or both plays and if interested in singing, be prepared to sing something.
For more detailed information go to oswegoplayers.org
