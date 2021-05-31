OSWEGO — The Oswego Players, Inc. is accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest until Tuesday, June 15.
The contest is free and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego.
The first prize winner will be awarded a $250 cash prize and if feasible, the winning one-act play could be presented at the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.
For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: Osweplay@Yahoo.com
