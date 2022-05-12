Oswego Players accepting submissions for playwriting contest

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will accept submissions for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting contest until June 15.
The contest is free and open to any playwright who is 18 years or older and resides or attends college in Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga or Oswego counties.
All submissions must be based on original concepts - no adaptations or verse plays, and be unpublished and otherwise unproduced.
The script must be one act, single set, with a run time of 20 to 30 minutes, should consist of no more than eight characters, and be written so it can be staged with minimal set. The content, theme and time period is at the discretion of the writer.
The Playwriting Committee reserves the right to modify any rule which does not give a direct competitive advantage to a given entry. For example, the rule which limits the number of characters to eight is designed to merely help them make the winning play more “producible” for a live audience. Since the number of characters in a story is irrelevant to its dramatic quality, the number chosen for the guidelines is intended to remind the writer of the need for simplicity. Thus, a story with more characters will not automatically be disqualified.
All entries must include a cover page which includes the name of the play, name of the playwright, and an updated address, phone number, and email address. The writer of the winning ply automatically gives permission to the Oswego Players, Inc. to make copies of the script for rehearsal purposes if the play is produced in their theater.
Consistent with the goal of the Oswego Players, Inc. it is their desire to stage a live production of the winning entry within a year of its selection. However, the organization reserves the right to opt out of this provision due to mitigating circumstance.
If there are a sufficient number of entries - minimum of six - cash prizes will be awarded. First prize will received $250, second prize $150 and third prize $75.
Submissions can be submitted either electronically or through the mail. Send by email to osweplay@yahoo.com or send by mail to Oswego Players Playwriting Contest, P.O. Box 183, Oswego N.Y. 13126.
