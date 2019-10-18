Oswego Players and the Church of the Resurrection continue a 15 year theater collaboration

OSWEGO - It’s been 15 years and counting. That’s right, for 15 years, the Oswego Players and the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego, have celebrated the love of family comedy together as they have collaborated to bring live theater and great food together for a real down home celebration.
It was 2004 when, President Inez Manor Parker organized a joint fundraiser with her church and the Players and presented “Love Letter’s at the Church of the Resurrection in Dinner Theater Style. Eve Phillips and Larry Rose both starred in this production and packed the house with folks from all over Oswego County.
The real question when she started this project was, “if we give them something yummy to eat along with something funny to watch, will they come?” Well Parker brought her wonderful play over to the church and got the church ladies to plan a fantastic dinner. And boy did they come. The church was jam packed for both nights and a tradition was started. For the past 15 years, this collaboration has become a favorite of many.
This year as the Players roll out their fall comedy, “I Take This Man,” Parker will coordinate the event once again. A group of volunteers will be in the kitchen preparing the traditional ham and scalloped potatoes all capped off with homemade pies for dessert. And Sherri Metz, director of the family comedy, “I Take This Man,” will bring her show over to the church at 120 W. Fifth St. for two nights, Oct. 25 and 26. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner and show tickets are available for $30. Show only is $10. All the proceeds are shared as a fundraiser project between the Church of the Resurrection and the Oswego Players. Parker reminds everyone that tickets go quickly, so go online now at oswegoplayers.org or call the OP Box Office at 315-343-5138 and get seats reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.