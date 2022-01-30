Oswego Players announces cast for “The Savannah Sipping Society”

OSWEGO - Oswego Players have announced the cast for the upcoming production of “The Savannah Sipping Society”. In this comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by chance and decide it’s high time to lend a supporting word to one another over a weekly gab fab they call the Savannah Sipping Society.
Randa, played by Sherri Metz, is a perfectionist and workaholic, who is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.
Beth DeRousie takes on the role of Dot, who is reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement. Dot faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch—and all alone.
Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, played by Beverly Murtha, is a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a twenty-three-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex.
Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she over-looks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice. Gina Mazzoli Wentworth brings Jinx to life in this production.
Together, the sipping society members discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live life to its fullest—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.
The production is coming this April to The Frances Marion Brown Stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.