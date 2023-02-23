Oswego Players auditioning for its production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” on Feb. 25 and 26. Auditions for will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater in Oswego. The auditions will be cold reading from the script.

The play was written by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. This production will be directed by Matthew Fleming.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.