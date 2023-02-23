Oswego Players auditioning for its production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players will hold auditions for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” on Feb. 25 and 26. Auditions for will take place from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Frances Marion Brown Theater in Oswego. The auditions will be cold reading from the script.
The play was written by Simon Stephens based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. This production will be directed by Matthew Fleming.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” was the winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. A short synopsis of the story: “15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world”.
The dates of this production are on April 14, 15, 16 and April 21, 22, 23. The cast includes roles for five men and five women. There is some adult language peppered throughout the play.
For more information and ticket sales visit, https://oswegoplayers.org/ or for phone reservations call the box office at 315-343-5138.
