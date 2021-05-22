Oswego Players back at it again

OSWEGO - It may seem to some a bit early to start rehearsing a show when the production dates are a couple months away. Not so for the cast and crew of “Dearly Departed.” After having to cancel the show last March because of the pandemic, this group are ready and willing to come together again and plan ahead for a grand re-opening of the Oswego Players.
Director Paul McKinney and stage manager Steve Standish are now able to call together small groups of the cast to begin rehearsing scenes from this comedy. Over the next few weeks, their goal is to get the actors up to speed and ready to open the play in early August to the public.
“Dearly Departed” by playwrights David Bottrel and Jessie Jones brings together the Turpin clan for an unexpected family emergency. Things don’t go quite as they are planned when the beleaguered Turpin family and friends prove that living and dying in the deep South are seldom tidy and always hilarious.
“Dearly Departed” is made possible through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service and is scheduled to open Aug. 6-8 and 13-15 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center at Fort Ontario Park.
