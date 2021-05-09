Oswego Players back at it with “Dearly Departed”

OSWEGO - A little over a year ago the Oswego Players, Inc. were just a few weeks out from opening the doors to the Frances Marion Brown (FMB) theater for the comedy, “Dearly Departed.” The cast was off book (knew their lines), the stage was set, and the excitement of everyone involved was running high. Then, like so many other theater companies around the country, the lights went out and the house went dark. The COVID pandemic closed the doors for the remaining 2020 season.
Fast forward to the same place, the same show and an eager cast of actors and actresses. Plans are back in the making with some rehearsals over the next couple of months and the curtain opening August 2021 on the stage of the FMB Theater.
The cast and crew met safely together recently in the theater to read through the script.
The cast will begin rehearsals within a few weeks to take advantage of this window of opportunity and look forward to welcoming patrons in to share the human relationships and foibles of this dysfunctional but loving family. The Turpin Clan is coming to visit and people won’t want to miss the mayhem and the “joy, joy, joy” they will bring to all theater lovers out there.
Dearly Departed by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones is made possible through special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service.
