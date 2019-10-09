Oswego Players cast a winning duo in “I Take This Man”

OSWEGO - Whenever a director casts a show, they always hope that the actors playing those roles will develop a sense of comradery as each develops his or her character during rehearsal. When this happens, magic occurs on the stage as the play unfolds. Theater magic happens when the audience gets caught up in the moment of the play and comes to believe in the actors in their roles.
Adele Cronk plays the fun loving Giddy opposite the innocent and confused Bret, with Michael Tuso in the role. And the two are creating magic as they play off each other on stage in the Oswego Player’s upcoming production of “I Take This Man.”
While Tuso and Cronk both bring some healthy theater experience to this production, neither has acted together on the Oswego Players’ stage. So it’s director Sherri Metz’s good eye for talent that she cast them in this family comedy farce along with Eric Cronk, Amy Prieto and Nelson Metz.
Cronk has graced the Frances Marion Brown Theater many times in the past in featured roles. And now as Giddy, she finds herself back on stage after a time away with a juicy part that is sure to show off her comedic timing and sparkly personality.
Tuso spent last summer taking classes at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC. He began his career in acting 15 years ago when he auditioned for a show right here with the Oswego Players. “I Take This Man” is his first show back where it all started and he is very happy to be part of this hilarious production.
“I Take This Man’ will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 20. If interested in a home cooked meal and show, come on Oct. 25 and 26 to the Church of the Resurrection at 6:30 p.m. for dinner and 7:30 p.m. for the show. For ticketing information visit the website at oswegoplayers.org or call the box office at 315-343-5138
