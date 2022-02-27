Oswego Players celebrate 84 years of community theater with an open house

OSWEGO - On March 4, an open house will be held at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre featuring the 2021 Don McCann Playwriting Contest winner Candy written by Sarah Galvin and directed by Gina Wentworth. The ticket price for this event is a donation. All donations will go toward the Don McCann Playwriting Contest. The open house starts at 7:30 p.m. with a small reception. The entertainment will follow at 8 p.m. which includes The Universal Language, improve games and Candy.
The Universal Language by David Ives, directed by Norman Berlin III, brings together Dawn, a young woman with a stutter, and Don, the creator and teacher of Unamunda, a wild comic language. Their lesson sends them off into a dazzling display of hysterical verbal pyrotechnics and, of course, true love. The cast includes Alex Taylor as Don and Megan Murtha as Dawn.
Candy, an original piece by Oswego native Sarah Galvin, directed by Gina Wentworth, is the story of an eccentric woman, a normal man and an interview gone wrong. Full of pranks and of course the interruption of an otherwise somewhat normal workday, Candy is full of surprises and always delusion. The cast includes Jennifer Waugh as Candy Crankhowler, Don Crowe as Matthew Smith, Joshua DeLorenzo as Karl Loman and Adele Cronk as Janet.
Also included in the entertainment portion of the night will several improv games performed by both casts. Suggestions for improv characters will come from the audience during the reception.
