Oswego Players elect 2021 board of directors

OSWEGO - For 82 years and counting, the Oswego Players, Inc. the all volunteer community theater organization, has provided a variety of plays, workshops, and children’s theater to the Central New York Community. And for the past 57 years, they, along with the Art Association of Oswego have called the Civic Arts Center in Fort Ontario Park, home.
Even with the many challenges brought about by the COVID-19 health pandemic this year, the group has kept the spirit of theater alive through the dedication of its board of directors, volunteers, loyal membership and patrons.
As the Players move into a new season for 2021, many of the hurdles they faced this year will still exist. However, all efforts are in the making to provide an emphasis on virtual presentations, live streaming productions, and a vigorous full year program for its Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA).
Leading the charge for 2021 will be a new board of directors consisting of some returning members as well as a few new voices moving forward. Tammy Thompson will be moving into the role of president next year, with Paul McKinney, past president, taking on the position of vice-president for administration. Norm Berlin III, will become vice president of production and also maintain his responsibilities as historian for the organization. Troy Pepper steps up as producer this year and will bring his experiences as actor and director to the team. Liz McIntosh returns to the board for 2021 after a year away as chairperson of the finance committee, along with Tom Fazzio as treasurer. Jessie Dobrynzski will keep tabs on all board minutes and correspondence as secretary, a position she held this year as well. Rounding out the team will be Morgan Fazzio, new board member Tom Briggs, and Tobie McIntosh as members at large.
