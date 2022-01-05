Oswego Players open auditions

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players have announced auditions for their spring comedy production of the Savannah Sipping Society from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 9 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Art Center, 30 Donahue Dr. Oswego.
In this two-act comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends
Parts are available for the following characters:
Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.
Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch—and all alone.
Marlafaye, a good ol’ Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her straying husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex.
Jinx, a lively ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she over-looks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.
The Oswego Players will present the play on April 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 2022.
