Oswego Players open their 83rd season with comedy Dearly Departed

OSWEGO - The Turpin Family is like many families living in the good old USA. They have their ups and downs, successes and failures, but struggle to do their very best on any single day.
Bud and Raynelle Turpin are the head of this loving southern family. Older son Ray-Bud, his wife Lucille, Junior, the younger of the two boys, and his wife Suzanne, and Delightful, the senior Turpin’s young daughter, surround themselves with bossy aunts, strange acting cousins, and many nosy neighbors.
Director Paul McKinney and stage manager Steve Standish have brought together a group of actors and actress who will play out the fun that unfolds when this family comedy by playwrights David Bottrell and Jessie Jones opens in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center in Oswego at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6.
The cast includes Tammy Thompson as Raynelle, Eric Cronk as Ray-Bud, and Jennifer Waugh as Lucille. Local educator Josh Delorenzo will play Junior alongside Gina Wentworth as his wife Suzanne.
The real confusion begins when Bud’s rather controlling sister Marguerite and her out of work son Royce appear on the scene to help Raynelle. Beverly Murtha and Matt Fleming will be stepping into these two roles.
This cast is supported by Don Crowe playing the family minister, B.H. Hooker and Alex Taylor as Delightful, the young daughter of Raynelle and Ray.
Now what would a family be without good friends. Well the Turpins have some unique personalities that bring both support and frustration to the family in this time of need. Take for instance, Veda, best friend of Raynelle. Kelly Mahan will play this role. Nadine, Clyde, and Juanita will be played by Megan Murtha, Peter Mahan, and Adele Cronk respectively. And then there’s Norval, Vida’s husband, played by veteran Oswego Playres actor, Tom Milam.
Dearly Departed will be presented in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, 30 Barbara Donahue Dr. Oswego at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 15.
Tickets go on sale July 1 by calling the box office at 315-343-5138. Adults $15. Students and seniors $10. There will be no online ticketing for this production. Cash or credit card taken at the box office upon arrival.
All guidelines for attendance and seating will be followed.
When calling the box office indicate vaccination status.
