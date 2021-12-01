Oswego Players presents “The Man Who Came to Dinner”

OSWEGO - Director Troy Pepper and his cast and crew invite the community to the Oswego Players’ presentation of “The Man Who Came to Dinner” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11 and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 12 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center of Oswego, Donahue Drive.
This Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman comedy has become a favorite of community theaters everywhere. The story goes like this: “While noted acerbic wit, cultural critic, and egotistical radio personality Sheridan Whiteside is on a lecture tour in a small provincial town in Ohio, he condescends to have dinner at the house of dizzy matron Daisy Stanley, wife of a local conservative businessman. Whiteside slips and falls on their front steps, breaking his hip and forcing him to recuperate in their house. He immediately takes over the entire household with a combination of threats, intimidation, and acid-tongued wit, exiling the Stanley’s to the second floor. Whiteside holds court in the living room for his wide circle of friends, runs up staggering long-distance bills to world leaders, monopolizes the Stanley servants, and populates the house with a menagerie of exotic animals. The results of which are laughs-a-plenty for everyone in the audience.”
Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138 or by reserving seats online at: oswegoplayers.org. Ticket prices include: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.
