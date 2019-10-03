Oswego Players production in full swing

OSWEGO - After a short hiatus from directing for the Oswego Players, Sherri Metz couldn’t resist suggesting that they produce the comedy “I Take This Man.”
“I Take This Man” revolves around five characters who by shear fate come together on a beautiful day after one of the famous Boston Marathon Races. Giddy, played by Adele Cronk finds poor Bret (Michael Tuso) passed out at the finish line after everyone else has finished the race. She figures, what the heck, and convinces good hearted patrolman Jud (Nelson Metz) to pick him up and take him to her nearby apartment to recuperate. While a bit taken back by the strange request, Jud slings Bret over his shoulders and off they go.
The mayhem really heats up when Bret awakens and can’t remember who he is. Expecting her roommate Charlene (Amy Prieto) home anytime with her boyfriend Dex (Eric Cronk), Giddy tells Bret and outlandishly long winded tale about who he is and why he is in her apartment. And not knowing the difference, poor Bret begins to believe it all…. until.
“I Take This Man” will be performed at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on Oct. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20 and as a dinner theater at the Church of Resurrection on Oct. 25 and 26.
Ticket and show information are available online at: oswegoplayers.org and by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.
